Rescue Muzaffargarh Protects 2309 People In Last Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:41 PM

District Emergency Officer, Dr. Hussain Mian said Rescue 1122 have rescued 2309 people through 74510 calls received here in month of May

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer, Dr. Hussain Mian said Rescue 1122 have rescued 2309 people through 74510 calls received here in month of May.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Hussain Mian said it had got 2160 emergency calls from different nooks and corners of the district in the same month, while 70334 traced as 'disturbing ones'.

Maximum time remained to hold response on the call was seven minutes.

At least 568 calls received on traffic accidents, 1241 medical emergencies, 21 of fire emergencies, 99 criminal nature, four drowning cases and 243 of miscellaneous activities were brought to put up before emergency section of the department.

He said that about 464 victims of different incidents were provided first aid on the spot, while 1705 removed to hospitals. 140 people succumbed to injuries while aiding them during emergencies.

