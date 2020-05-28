UrduPoint.com
Rescue Muzaffargarh Saves 130 Lives During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rescue Muzaffargarh saves 130 lives during Eid holidays

Local rescue department saved lives of 130 people as getting critical injured through extending emergency help by receiving 261 calls on its emergency helpline number during Eid holidays, District Emergency Officer Irshad-ul-Haq said Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Local rescue department saved lives of 130 people as getting critical injured through extending emergency help by receiving 261 calls on its emergency helpline number during Eid holidays, District Emergency Officer Irshad-ul-Haq said Thursday.

According to a handout received here, he said prompt action was taken toward 92 traffic accidents and all wounded people were shifted to nearby medical health centers. Most of the traffic accidents were pertaining to motorbikes.

They were recorded over total 64 across the district. Two people were succumbed to injuries in traffic accidents.

Special duties of rescuers were assigned at recreational places including Chenab Bridge, Head Muhammad Walla, Taunsa and Head Kaloo. Search teams of the department had successfully fished out five corpses from Chenab River.

Emergency pickets were set up near mosques and Eidgahs. He heaped praise on the department's officials for performing duty honestly and diligently on Eid occasion.

