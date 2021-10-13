UrduPoint.com

Rescue Observes Int'l Day For Disaster Relief

Wed 13th October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Emergency service of Rescue 122 on Wednesday observed International Day for Disaster Relief in the district on the direction of DG Punjab Emergence Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that the day was observed all over the world every year to raise awareness of how people are taking action to reduce their risk to disasters.

He said Rescue personnel was fully capable of dealing with any tragedy and they were always ready to deal with any emergency like situation in case of any tragedy hit our lives.

Later, a seminar followed by walk was also organized by Station Coordinator Kabirwala Muhammad Babar.

Seminar was arranged at local education institution in Mian Channu under the landownership of Resuce Safety Officer, Sohail Akhtat and awareness walk led by Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Nadeem to inform people over possible safety tools against emerging tragedy.

