Rescue officer killed in accident

Khanwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) An officer of the Rescue 1122 was killed in an accident on Saturday.

Rescue & Safety Officer Yasir Raza, Incharge of Rescue 1122 Mian Channu, Khanewal,

lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a trailer,

the Rescue 1122 sources said.