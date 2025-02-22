Rescue Officer Killed In Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Khanwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) An officer of the Rescue 1122 was killed in an accident on Saturday.
Rescue & Safety Officer Yasir Raza, Incharge of Rescue 1122 Mian Channu, Khanewal,
lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a trailer,
the Rescue 1122 sources said.
