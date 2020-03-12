UrduPoint.com
Rescue Officials Deployed At Secretariat To Screen People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:12 PM

Following the directives issued by chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the officials of Rescue 1122 have been deployed at the gates of Secretariat building to screen entrants and employees for coronavirus here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directives issued by chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the officials of Rescue 1122 have been deployed at the gates of Secretariat building to screen entrants and employees for coronavirus here on Thursday.

Wearing surgical gloves and masks, the rescue officials were examining the people with Digital Air thermometers.

DG Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said at the entrance gate of the Secretariat, two officials of Recue were deployed to screen all the people coming to secretariat offices.

He said the rescue workers were inspecting the temperature of the people entering the Secretariat offices.

