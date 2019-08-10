Rescue officials on high alert to deal any rain emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has directed heads of all concerned departments to work round the clock and ensure their staffs' presence at assigned duties.

The letters in this regard were issued to Health, IHC, PPHI, Livestock Husbandry, Revenue, Local Government (Chief Municipal Officers, Town Officers), Public Health Engineering and Irrigation departments including Drainage Division (Left Bank Outfall Drain system).

According to the letter that no officer/official shall leave headquarter and they shall keep close coordination with the Deputy Commissioner of their respective district for the purpose. Letter warns that deviation of instructions will make the officer/official concerned responsible for action under relevant rules.