UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Officials Recover A Dead Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

Rescue officials recover a dead body

An unidentified body of a woman was retrieved from LBDC stream near Akbar Road 40-3 in Okara during wee hours on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :An unidentified body of a woman was retrieved from LBDC stream near Akbar Road 40-3 in Okara during wee hours on Monday.

According to rescue sources, locals called the rescue office after seeing the body floating over the water, a private news channel reported.

Rescue divers reached the spot on time and took the body of unknown victim in custody, police had begun investigation, they said.

Related Topics

Police Water Road Okara Women From

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

16 minutes ago

France says up to 500 virus clusters but no 'secon ..

1 minute ago

Abid Ali injury update

22 minutes ago

Species conservation fieldwork severely disrupted ..

26 minutes ago

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.