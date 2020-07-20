Rescue Officials Recover A Dead Body
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM
An unidentified body of a woman was retrieved from LBDC stream near Akbar Road 40-3 in Okara during wee hours on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :An unidentified body of a woman was retrieved from LBDC stream near Akbar Road 40-3 in Okara during wee hours on Monday.
According to rescue sources, locals called the rescue office after seeing the body floating over the water, a private news channel reported.
Rescue divers reached the spot on time and took the body of unknown victim in custody, police had begun investigation, they said.