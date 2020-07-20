Rescue officials recover a dead body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :An unidentified body of a woman was retrieved from LBDC stream near Akbar Road 40-3 in Okara during wee hours on Monday.

According to rescue sources, locals called the rescue office after seeing the body floating over the water, a private news channel reported.

Rescue divers reached the spot on time and took the body of unknown victim in custody, police had begun investigation, they said.