UrduPoint.com

Rescue On High Alert

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Rescue on high alert

KASUR, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :All the concerned departments including district administration, irrigation, Rescue-1122 were put on high alert to deal with any flood related situation in district Kasur.

This was stated by an official of Irrigation department while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that the inflow at Gandha Singh wala, in river Sutlej was recorded as 360 cusecs currently, while the gauge level was at 9.50 feet.

He explained that the situation would be considered normal till the inflow remained under 70,000 cusecs, and the gauge level was under 19 feet.

The official said that the rivers' deluge released by India entered some villages which were situated near the embankment areas, however, no loss of life and property has been reported so far.

Related Topics

India Flood Alert Kasur All

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

14 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

29 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

44 minutes ago
 Spanish envoy discuss bilateral collaborations, re ..

Spanish envoy discuss bilateral collaborations, regional maritime security with ..

1 minute ago
 Freedom organizations call for strike on August 5 ..

Freedom organizations call for strike on August 5 in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt pursuing PM's vision of unified educat ..

Punjab govt pursuing PM's vision of unified education system: Murad Raas

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.