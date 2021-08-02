Rescue on high alert

KASUR, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :All the concerned departments including district administration, irrigation, Rescue-1122 were put on high alert to deal with any flood related situation in district Kasur.

This was stated by an official of Irrigation department while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that the inflow at Gandha Singh wala, in river Sutlej was recorded as 360 cusecs currently, while the gauge level was at 9.50 feet.

He explained that the situation would be considered normal till the inflow remained under 70,000 cusecs, and the gauge level was under 19 feet.

The official said that the rivers' deluge released by India entered some villages which were situated near the embankment areas, however, no loss of life and property has been reported so far.