Rescue On Wheels: CDA To Launch 12 Stations And Motorbike Service In Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Islamabad’s emergency response system is set for a major transformation as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the launch of a motorbike rescue service and 12 new rescue stations across the city.
The move aims to drastically cut response times and provide faster assistance in emergencies, particularly in areas where traditional vehicles face delays due to traffic or narrow streets.
The decision was taken during the 15th meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday.
The board approved the recruitment of new staff, specialized training for emergency personnel, and procurement of modern equipment — including water rescue vans, advanced tools, and rescue vehicles.
A key highlight is the introduction of a 50-motorcycle rescue fleet, designed for rapid intervention in high-density urban areas.
The CDA also finalized the Capital Emergency Service Regulations and announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to monitor and coordinate all rescue activities in real time.
“Every available resource will be utilized to equip Capital Emergency Services with modern facilities, leaving no stone unturned to ensure citizens receive the best possible services,” Chairman Randhawa said.
He added that the CDA would seek support from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for vetting the equipment to ensure international standards.
Beyond emergency response, the CDA Board also approved hiring a consultant to help Islamabad acquire carbon credits for eco-friendly projects.
Randhawa said this initiative would “not only ensure a cleaner and healthier environment but also gain international recognition for CDA’s conservation and sustainable development efforts.”
Other key decisions included allocating land to Aga Khan University for a teaching hospital in Islamabad, moving forward with consultancy hiring for the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center, and revising the committee tasked with assessing land and property in the capital.
Concluding the meeting, Randhawa stressed that Islamabad’s development, safety, and sustainability remain the CDA’s top priorities. “We are committed to making Islamabad an exemplary capital city,” he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari expresses grief over demise of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood24 seconds ago
-
Secretary reviews healthcare services in Loralai division, emphasizes urgent measures26 seconds ago
-
DC reviews flood preparedness, assures relief facilities33 seconds ago
-
KP Govt. decides to divide academic session in spring, fall semesters36 seconds ago
-
Rescue on wheels: CDA to launch 12 stations and motorbike service in Capital43 seconds ago
-
UoG cricket team triumphs in friendly matches at Turbat46 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for joint strategy to tackle urban flooding in Abbottabad49 seconds ago
-
DIG Loralai Division vows to eradicate crime and rebuild public trust11 minutes ago
-
UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition31 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village31 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,31 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign against drugs at medical college31 minutes ago