Rescue Operation At Orakzai Mine Completes, Four Injured Rescued: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

KALAYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A rescue operation at Orakzai's mine blast site caused by a gas explosion was completed after four injured mine workers were retrieved and shifted to Kalaya district hospital.

According to police, 14 workers were busy in the excavation of coal at the Dholi mine when suddenly it fell on them after a huge gas blast. As a result of which nine mine workers died on the spot and four sustained injuries.

The dead include Khalid Khan son of Feroz Khan, Janzada son of Abad Khan, Khan Nawab son of Ameerzada, Faizan Khan son of Din Muhammad, resident of Shangla, Mohabat Khan resident of Minawali, Arif Khan son of Ziarat Gul, resident of Lower Dir, Mehrab Nabi son of Habib Ali and Shoaib Ali son of Anwar Baig, residents of Orakzai.

The rescue workers and police rushed to the site and retrieved four injured identified as Haider Ali, Muhammad Ali, Altaf Hussain and Najeeb Khan who were later shifted to Kalaya district hospital for treatment. The bodies of the victims were later shifted to their native villages for the last rituals.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Adnan Farid supervised the rescue operation.

