Rescue operation being carried out in rain-affected areas of Gwadar: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (R) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday said that an emergency has been declared in Gwadar city as several houses in the city have been damaged due to heavy rains.

He expressed these views while visiting several areas of Gwadar saying that rain water has accumulated in several houses of Gwadar city and rescue operation was being carried out in rain-affected areas.

Flood rescue operation is underway at various places in the city including Gwadar UC South, he said adding that the rescue operation was conducted by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Coast Guard and Levies Force personnel.

He said Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and Gwadar Municipal Committee (GMC)'s staff and machinery were also engaged in rescue operation in the city.

He said that a Private housing project Gwadar Golf City staff was also engaged in providing relief to the citizens.

He said that other housing projects in Gwadar would shift machinery to Gwadar city as soon as possible for taking part in the rescue operation so that the relief process could be expedited.

He said all government officials and staff have been directed to ensure presence in their respective areas to tackle any untoward situation.