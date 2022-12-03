UrduPoint.com

Rescue Operation Continues For Six Miners Trapped In Harnai Coalmine

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022

Rescue operation continues for six miners trapped in Harnai coalmine

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least six colliers had been trapped in a coal mine after it caved when an explosion occurred there in the Shahrag area of Harnai district on Saturday for which rescue operation is being carried out by concerned sectors.

After the incident, Balochistan Government directed the concerned departments to take measures for the victims on an immediate basis.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)'s team reached the site and started a rescue operation to take out trapped miners from the coal mine.

According to reports, the rescue operation is being carried out so far.

The blast was reported to be poisonous gas accumulated in the mine of Tarkh Tangi area of Harnai.

The coalminers including Sarfraz, Ghani, Rehman, Bacha Kha, Rehmanullah, Najeeb and Nasib Gull were trapped in the coalmine and all of them belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

