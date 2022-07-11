UrduPoint.com

Rescue Operation Continues In Flood-hit Lasbela Distt

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rescue operation continues in flood-hit Lasbela distt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Iftikhar Bugti DC Lasbela on Monday said that rescue operation was underway in the flood affected Lasbela district of Balochistan.

He said that five villages of Lasbela have been affected by the flood waters of winder river.

About rescue and relief operation, he said that a total of 500 people were rescued and evacuated to safer locations.

"The entire population of Anwar Rind Goth and Chakar Goth was rescued by the Levies Force, he said adding, 30 people were rescued from Madina Colony whole 80 people from Sanol Goth.

As many as 100 families of Sarmastani Mohalla Vander City were also evacuated to the safer places.

DC noted that a camp has been set up at a high school for 200 flood affected families.

He maintained that 100 people trapped in Gulshiri Dam area were rescued safely while In Raza Muhammad Goth, 40 families were rescued.

Those rescued include women and infants.

