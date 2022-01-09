Rescue operation continues in rain-snowfall hit areas: Barrister Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday said the rescue operation was continued without any break and snow has been removed from Galyat main highway from Abbottabad.

Talking to media men, Muhammad Ali Saif said work was underway to remove snow from small roads in Galyat and GDA and Rescue 1122 personnel were bringing tourist vehicles on the main highway.

All vehicles would be diverted to Abbottabad in a convoy, the Special Assistant informed.

Work has been started to open the road from Bariyan to the entrance of Murree, Barrister Saif said, adding, "Roads to Khagan and Shogran are open but tourists are barred from entering to avoid any untoward incident."