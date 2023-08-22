Open Menu

Rescue Operation In Battagram In Full Swing: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that rescue operation in Battagram was in full swing.

In a tweet, the minister said that said that the relevant authorities including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would continue updating the people on what was happening on ground.

