Rescue Operation In Battagram In Full Swing: Solangi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that rescue operation in Battagram was in full swing.
In a tweet, the minister said that said that the relevant authorities including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would continue updating the people on what was happening on ground.