Rescue operation in flood-affected areas completed: rehabilitation process started: Info Secy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan Saturday said that the rescue operation in the flood-affected areas was almost completed and rehabilitation process has been started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations, Arshad Khan Saturday said that the rescue operation in the flood-affected areas was almost completed and rehabilitation process has been started.

Talking to journalists in Mingora, district Swat, he said that He says that more than 550,000 cusecs water wrapped up different areas in the province under the emergency condition.

Secretary Information says that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has been allocated a helicopter for rescue operation and relief activities and dozens of tourists have been rescued.

He said that provincial government was delivering food items and relief packages among flood-victims residing in isolated parts due to heavy flooding.

He said that road service rehabilitation work and restoring infrastructure was underway to make access to hilly areas while the survey would be conducted on damages and devastation occurred by the flood havoc and to compensate the flood-victims according to the rules and regulations.

He said that the work of restoring the infrastructure of roads is going on on an emergency basis so that the remote hilly areas can be accessed as soon as possible.

Arshad Khan said that the entire institutions were fully active and providing necessary help to flood-victims.