Rescue operation in Galiyat continues to rescue stranded tourists: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that in the wake of continuous rains and snowfall, all concerned authorities have been put on alert in the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Special Assistant said that due to heavy snowfall, all the roads at Galiyat have been closed as the area has so far received 6 feet of snow. He said that 75000 stranded vehicles have been rescued.

He said that hotels have been directed not to check out tourists till opening of the roads while those stranded inside their vehicles are being shifted to hotels and other safe places.

The Special Assistant said that the staff of Rescue 1122 and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) were in the field along with heavy machinery to open roads for traffic while tourists stranded near Murree and Galiyat were being rescued.

Barrister Saif said that the Control Room of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been operationalized 24/7 which is in constant contact with all districts of the province.