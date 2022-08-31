Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs as well as National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday said the rescuers have evacuated a large number of stranded affectees from flood hit northern areas of the province. He said the rescue operation would be completed by Thursday to evacuate all the stranded affectees from flood in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the nation to join hands and help marooned people in this difficult time.

People from all walks of life should play their role in extending ongoing relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people by setting aside their political differences, he said while talking to ptv.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has already visited the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab to monitor the rescue and relief operations.

Amir Muqam said PM has announced a relief package of Rs 10 billion for KP for providing solace to flood-affected people. The flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has badly affected the communication systems and has washed away many roads in the province. The restoration of road network is essential to expedite the relief and rescue operation, he added.

Amir Muqam said that the work on electricity restoration in the affected areas was being continued round the clock which would be completed soon as the relevant departments were monitoring the process. He said the torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the country and people were facing difficult situation.

