UrduPoint.com

Rescue Operation In Progress Across KP To Pull Out Stuck Vehicles: DG Rescue1122

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Rescue operation in progress across KP to pull out stuck vehicles: DG Rescue1122

At least two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in separate roof-collapsed incidents due to heavy rain that lashed the province the other da

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in separate roof-collapsed incidents due to heavy rain that lashed the province the other day.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed here on Tuesday reported ongoing rescue operations in various areas of the province following heavy rainfall.

He said that floodwater entered different residential areas of district Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and Kohistan.

Additionally, a 12-year-old child and a woman were washed away in the flood relay in Lakki Marwat with the child's body later being recovered while the divers of Rescue1122 striving to recover the missing body of the woman.

DG Rescue1122 said that all the staff members were working diligently to extract dozens of vehicles that have stuck in floodwater in different areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Vehicles Chitral Dir Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts ..

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts over 3,500 applications from ..

3 minutes ago
 US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloo ..

US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloon Incident - Ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises ..

Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises to 447 - Doctors' Union

10 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

10 minutes ago
 Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

7 minutes ago
 Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh media ..

Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh mediation after US initiative

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.