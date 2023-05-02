Rescue operation in progress across KP to pull out stuck vehicles: DG Rescue1122

At least two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in separate roof-collapsed incidents due to heavy rain that lashed the province the other da

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in separate roof-collapsed incidents due to heavy rain that lashed the province the other day.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed here on Tuesday reported ongoing rescue operations in various areas of the province following heavy rainfall.

He said that floodwater entered different residential areas of district Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and Kohistan.

Additionally, a 12-year-old child and a woman were washed away in the flood relay in Lakki Marwat with the child's body later being recovered while the divers of Rescue1122 striving to recover the missing body of the woman.

DG Rescue1122 said that all the staff members were working diligently to extract dozens of vehicles that have stuck in floodwater in different areas.