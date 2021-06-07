UrduPoint.com
Rescue Operation Of Pak Army's USAR Team Continues At Train Accident Site: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Rescue operation of Pak Army's USAR team continues at train accident site: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team among Pakistan Rangers troops was busy in rescue operation being carried out at the train accident site near Ghotki to evacuate the injured and deceased.

The relief and rescue efforts were in progress by Army and Pakistan Rangers troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here Monday.

The Army's USAR team carrying disc cutter, Hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras was specially flown from Rawalpindi that was busy in relief and rescue efforts, it added.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 team from Rahim Yar Khan was also part of rescue operation whereas frame cutting of train was in progress to evacuate people inside boggies (train carriages).

The ISPR stated that most of the injured have been evacuated to hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo.

However, seriously injured people were being airlifted to Pano Aqil through helicopter.

