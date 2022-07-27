Rescue operation, relief activities continued in affected areas: Farah Azeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azim Shah on Wednesday said that rescue operation and relief activities were being continued in affected areas by heavy rains and floods in the province under the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a statement issued here, she said at least 105 people were killed and 61 injured in the province due to the recent rains and floods, for whom the provincial government has released compensation money in order to help them immediately basis so that they would not suffer difficulties.

She said that thousands of people have been displaced by the unexpected heavy monsoon rains, whose houses have been completely and partially affected saying that more than 5 thousand cattle have also died due to the recent rains.

She said that the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were taking steps for relief activities and providing food, medicines and other items to the victims along with the rescue operation.

While Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has released special funds to PDMA, Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, and Deputy Commissioner of other concerned districts for maintaining relief activities, she underlined.

She said that due to the recent rains and floods, 220 kilometers of roads and 44 bridges have been affected in the province, of which 186 kilometers have been repaired, while work is ongoing on 34 kilometers, while 33 bridges have been made accessible.

Regarding the Communication and Works (C&W) Department and National Highway Authority (NHA) are working on the construction and repair of roads and bridges on the affected highways, 188 different types of missionaries are well-known in the rain-affected districts", she maintained.

She said that meanwhile, on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, aerial rescue and relief operations were also ongoing through the helicopter of the Balochistan government.

Farah Azeem Shah said that in this hour of difficulty, the provincial government stood with rain affected people and they would not be left alone in any case.

She added that due to the recent rains, the condition of the dams in the province is being continuously monitored and there is more than 1 million cusecs of water in Touritozai dam while the water storage capacity of these dams is more than 1.1 million cusecs.

"The population of the dams from which the water is being released has been shifted to safe places so that the lives and property of the people can be secured in emergency situations", she concluded.