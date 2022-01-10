Rescue operation smoothly underway at Galiyat, DG Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Director-General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khatir Ahmad Monday said that the search and rescue operation was smoothly underway at Galiyat for the fourth consecutive day.

In a statement, Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that more rescue teams had arrived from Abbottabad and were engaged in rescue and search operation, adding two ambulances and rescue 1122 personnel had been sent from Donga Gali to Kuza Gali to augment relief activities.

He said that currently Rescue 1122 workers were engaged in relief and rescue activities at the site near Toheedabad.

He said that Rescue 1122 personnel were also providing first aid to stranded tourists at hotels besides removing snow from roads.

Moreover, he added that rescue teams were patrolling roads and distributing dried fruit and other necessary items among affected people.

The DG said Rescue 1122 would continue to provide all possible assistance to tourists and the operation to clean the streets in Galiyat.