Rescue operation to continue in quake-hit areas: NDMA Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is continuing their relief activities with full zeal and zest dispatching more goods and medical teams to earthquake-affected areas and providing information to masses regarding earthquake.

Director NDMA Lt. Col. Muhammad Ala Ud Din talking to Radio Program stressed the rehabilitation and reconstruction of quake hit areas and urged all stakeholders to play their effective role.

He advised public to take all precautionary measures "to avoid any loss of life or damage to public as well as private property as aftershocks can be expected in the earthquake-hit areas across Pakistan.

He said NDMA has almost completed the relief operation successfully with coordination of its provincial unit, Pakistan Army and provincial government.

NDMA has sent their teams to rescue the people who got effected from earthquake.

He said NDMA officers as well as Pakistan's armed forces including ground troops which have engineer corps and their equipment, have been dispatched to the affected areas.

Medical teams including lady doctors and female nurses are providing round the clock medical assistance and have so far provided medical treatment to patients and injured persons.

The damages included 300 injured and 19 deaths. Jatna Mirpur road is badly damaged however fortunately Mangla Dam is safe.

The local residents have conveyed the message that be conscious for aftershocks and stay away from old and already effected buildings.

NDMA would also reconstruct earthquake resistant houses, schools, hospitals and other buildings , he said adding, all hospitals have also been put on high alert.