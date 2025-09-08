Rescue operation underway in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, said that 27 boats had been participating

in the rescue operation in Bahawalpur district.

According to an official press release issued here, professinally trained rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 had been engaged in rescue and relief operation in the district to evacuate

people from flood-hit areas.

“Our professionally trained and skilled rescuers had been using 27 boats to evacuate

flood-affected people,” it said.

The press release said that rescue operation was underway in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur and Ahmadpur East. “Our boats have shifted 11,226 people from flood-hit areas of Bahawalpur to safe areas

while road transports are also being also used in rescue operation,” it said.