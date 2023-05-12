Rescue operation underway to ascertain miners even after eight days

Rescue operation has been underway since the last eight consecutive days for the recovery of trapped coal miners in Balochistan's Dukki district

The coalminers have been making efforts on their own to ensure the unhurt recovery of their companions who have been trapped inside a coal mine.

The operation is underway from over a week which was unescorted by department concerns to recover the trapped the miners.

At least two coal miners were trapped when a coal mine was suddenly filled with rainwater in the Duki mines area.

The mine workers demanded the deployment of trained rescue workers to recover the miners safely.

The coal miners have not better equipped to recover the trapped miners, Abdullah Kakar a relative of the victims said.

He added that hundreds of coal miners from nearby mines gathered outside the affected mine and made efforts for the recovery of the trapped miners.

Family members of the trapped coal miners have been suffering through dumb agony as they are extremely concerned about the lives of their loved ones.

Chief Inspector Mines said that Mine Inspectors and rescue teams have been deputed on the spot which would be engaged in relief activities.

The trapped miners have been identified as Abdul Baqi and Sharaf, residents of Qila Saifullah, both are said to be relatives.