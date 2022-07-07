UrduPoint.com

Rescue Operation Underway To Evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

The military's media wing says Pakistan army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters are employed to rescue the mountaineers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Pakistan army, since Wednesday, is coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who are stuck at Nanga Parbat.

According to ISPR, Pakistan army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters are employed to rescue the mountaineers.

Pakistan army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions but couldn't pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.

Meanwhile, the ground search team is also nearing stranded mountaineers who are currently at Camp-3 at 21000 feet height.

The army aviation pilots will fly again on Thursday subject to weather conditions as ground team attempt to rescue the mountaineers to Camp-2.

