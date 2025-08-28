Rescue Operations Underway In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Rescue operations are in full swing in Sargodha due to the flood situation in the Chenab River at Kot Moman
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Rescue operations are in full swing in Sargodha due to the flood situation in the Chenab River at Kot Moman.
According to the DC office spokesperson here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim and District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf have been personally overseeing rescue efforts in the field for over 36 hours, using boats to reach different villages and low-lying areas.
The DC said that dozens of affected families have been relocated to safer areas under the administration's supervision. He said that this year's flood is more dangerous than the one in 2014, but the district administration is well-prepared to tackle the situation.
He said that the administration will stand with the public until every family is rescued, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives to ensure no stone is left unturned in compensating for losses and restoring affected areas. "A decrease in water level has been recorded at Qadirabad Barrage, with expectations of an improved overall situation within the next 24 hours", the DC mentioned.
The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to deal with the flood situation, prioritizing public safety and relief efforts. The Pak Army is working alongside the district administration to tackle the situation.
