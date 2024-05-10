Rescue organises first aid training session for students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Rescue-1122 Vocational Training Institute for Women organised the first aid training session for female students in Daska, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, under the Primary objective of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Tehsil In-charge Rescue and Safety Officer Daska conducted a seven-day training session for women at the Vocational Training Institute, which included the training of CADRE, PLSP and rescue skills.

The aim of the training was to enable students to save precious lives by initiating timely aid in any emergency situation. The training programme included providing the first aid to the injured, rescuing an unconscious patient by performing CPR, controlling the fire in time and evacuating the building immediately, rescuing a drowning person, evacuating trapped patients in case of a building collapse.

The principal of the institution, Rubina Kausar, thanked the rescue team for providing training to the students in first aid and in emergency situations to save lives, and urged students whenever they get a chance or see an accident, they must help the injured people. She also reiterated to continue this series of training.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammed Sultan said "we can reduce the increasing number of deaths by only raising awareness among the public about importance of accident prevention and training". He also awarded certificates to students, who completed the course.