Rescue Pakistan to provide technical support to Bhutan Emergency Service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) and National Search and Rescue Service Bhutan delegation visited Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to witness the Integrated Model of Emergency Services of South Asia.

They met with Founder Emergency Services in Pakistan Dr. Rizwan Naseer, United Nations INSARAG Classified Search & Rescue Team, discussed the areas of collaboration to make the region more resilient.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer assured all technical possible support to Bhutan for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Earlier, the Registrar Emergency Services Academy, team leader Pakistan INSARAG Team along with senior officers of Emergency Services Academy welcomed the Bhutan and ADPC delegates. They witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of Emergency Management which includes Collapse Structure Search & Rescue, Response to Medical & Trauma Emergencies, Firefighting, Rescue from height, Hazmat response etc.

The delegates showed special interest in the INSARAG certification process of the Pakistan Rescue Team and visited the INSARAG training simulator. The delegates also visited the Emergency Operation Centre where they were briefed on the Emergency Management Dispatch System (EMDS) specifically designed to manage databases and respond to emergencies.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated the role of ADPC for organizing instructor’s courses for Rescue 1122 which helped lay the foundation of Emergency Services Academy.

He said such learning exchange visit shall definitely enhance the Disaster Preparedness Response and Prevention in the region. He also assured all possible support to Bhutan for training and to replicate integrated model of Punjab Emergency Service in Bhutan.

The Secretary ESD said that Emergency Services Academy is pleased to enhance capacity building of Bhutan Emergency Services. He said that the instructors of the Punjab Emergency Service already reviewed and finalized the course materials for Collapse Structure Search & Rescue and Community Action Disaster Response (CADRE) to meet the regional requirements of Bhutan on the request of ADPC. This collaboration aims to strengthen disaster response and preparedness in Bhutan by adopting best practices from the Punjab Emergency Service's expertise. He also shared the journey of Emergency Services since its inception to the latest achievement of getting UN-INSARAG certification and response to Turkiye Earthquake. He also informed that Emergency Services Academy has trained over 25000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.

ADPC head John Abu appreciated the continuous efforts of Dr. Rizwan Naseer for starting Service from Scratch and making it model of World Class Emergency Services for South Asia. He said, "Although my contribution was very small in start but it is one of the model which gives me sense of accomplishment so I take pride of it."