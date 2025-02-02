Rescue Personnel On High Alert In Galiyat Amid Tourist Influx For Snowfall
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Rescue personnel have been placed on high alert in various areas of Galiyat, including Changla Gali, Ayubia, and Nathiagali on Sunday, as tourists from across Pakistan flock to the region to enjoy the snowfall.
District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak visited Nathiagali to assess the preparedness of rescue teams and emergency response units.
During his visit, he inspected key locations, reviewed the readiness of ambulances and emergency vehicles, and checked the availability of medical equipment and medicines.
He emphasized the need for all personnel to remain fully alert to respond promptly to any emergency situation, given the increased number of visitors in the area.
With a surge in tourist activity, the district emergency officer directed rescue teams to ensure swift action in case of any untoward incident, reaffirming the commitment of Rescue 1122 to public safety and smooth facilitation of visitors in the snow-covered region.
