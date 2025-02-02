Open Menu

Rescue Personnel On High Alert In Galiyat Amid Tourist Influx For Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Rescue personnel on high alert in Galiyat amid tourist influx for snowfall

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Rescue personnel have been placed on high alert in various areas of Galiyat, including Changla Gali, Ayubia, and Nathiagali on Sunday, as tourists from across Pakistan flock to the region to enjoy the snowfall.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak visited Nathiagali to assess the preparedness of rescue teams and emergency response units.

During his visit, he inspected key locations, reviewed the readiness of ambulances and emergency vehicles, and checked the availability of medical equipment and medicines.

He emphasized the need for all personnel to remain fully alert to respond promptly to any emergency situation, given the increased number of visitors in the area.

With a surge in tourist activity, the district emergency officer directed rescue teams to ensure swift action in case of any untoward incident, reaffirming the commitment of Rescue 1122 to public safety and smooth facilitation of visitors in the snow-covered region.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

2 hours ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

2 hours ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

2 hours ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

4 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

5 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan