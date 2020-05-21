Rescue post to set up at head Sidhnai to help picnickers during Eid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Rescue 1122 is going to set up a rescue post at head Sidhnai to help picnickers during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

District emergency officer Dr. Ijaz Anjum said that the rescue post would be equipped with rescue boats, first aid camp, and divers and the service would remain operational round the clock during Eid holidays to extend help to people in case of any emergency situation.

Dr. Ijaz appealed people to avoid bathing in canals and rivers and contact to 1122 to seek help in case of any emergency, said a statement issued here on Thursday.