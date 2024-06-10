Rescue posts set up in cattle markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has established its rescue posts in cattle markets to deal with emergencies during Eid days.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Monday that sufficient staff has been deployed at the rescue posts in cattle markets in addition to providing ambulances, fire vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

Rescue 1122 staff would remain alert round the clock and these posts would remain functional till culmination of sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the markets, he added.