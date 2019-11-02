Rescue provide service to 9573 persons during October

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) provided emergency services to 9573 persons in district Faisalabad during last month (October)

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef told APP on Saturday that Rescue-1122 received 131,240 calls during October.

Out of them, 9479 calls were relating to emergency services, 2875 to traffic accidents, 260 to crime incidents, 95 to fire incidents, four to building collapse and 705 miscellaneous.

During this period, the Rescue teams provided first aid to 4211 persons on the spot and shifted 5363 victims to hospitals, he added.