Rescue Provided Service To 2059 People In May:

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Rescue provided service to 2059 people in May:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Mianwali provided emergency service to 2059 people during the month of May.

According to press release issued by District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal here on Tuesday,the average response time in case of an emergency was less than ten minutes.

Rescue 1122 responded to 351 road accident emergencies, 1474 medical emergency, 60 emergencies of fire, 71 of various crimes, 03 of drowned, 213 miscellaneous accidents while first aid was also provided to 433 people on the spot in last month, the report stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

