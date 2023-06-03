Rescue receives 18724 disturbing calls in May

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian expressed concern over the rising number of disturbing calls at emergency helpline 1122 as 18724 out of 26096 calls were disturbing calls during May.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Rescue 1122 on Saturday, Dr Hussain Mian said that disturbing calls not only affected the performance of the officials but also caused the loss of public lives and properties. He said that people were facing trouble in contacting the emergency helpline as the phone went engaged due to disturbing calls.

He said, "Rescue 1122 have received 26096 calls on helpline out of which only 4037 were real emergency calls including 624 of road accidents, 2966 of medical emergencies, 29 of fire, two of drowning into water two of building collapse and 284 other emergency calls.

" He said, "Rescue officials have responded to each call within an average of seven minutes each." Dr Hussain Mian added, "Rescue officials have rescued 3943 people out of which 1232 were provided first aid, 2643 shifted to hospitals while 68 people died on the spot." He also expressed concern over the rising cases of dog bites and most of the patients were kids and women.

He urged the district administration to launch a comprehensive campaign against stray dogs.