Rescue Recovered Dead Body From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Rescue recovered dead body from canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of a person from canal who had drowned while hunting fish a day before.

According to details, a citizen suddenly slipped and drowned into the Pull Gharat canal Saturday while hunting fish.

Upon receiving the information Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation and it managed to recover the body on Sunday later handed over to his heirs.

