Rescue, Relief Efforts Continue In Flood-affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan Army has so far distributed 4377.9 tons of food, 887 tons of sustenance items and over 2.5 million medicine items amongst the flood victims.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) Rescue and Relief activities are continuing in the flood-affected areas of the country.

According to the details shared by National Flood Response and Coordination center, Pakistan Army has so far distributed 4377.9 tons of food, 887 tons of sustenance items and over 2.5 million medicine items amongst the flood victims. More than ninety-eight thousand patients have been treated in the 250 medical camps.

Pakistan Army has established 147 relief camps in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. Twenty helicopter sorties evacuated 217 stranded individuals and delivered thirty tons of relief items to the flood affectees during the last twenty-four hours.

Pakistan Navy has distributed 1127 tons ration, 2532 tents and 419577 liters mineral water in various districts. It has established 16 flood relief coordination centers and six central collection points across the country.

Pakistan Navy has also established forty-two medical camps in which 29664 patients have been treated.

Pakistan Air Force has also conducted sorties to rescue people and deliver relief items.

