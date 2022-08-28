Rescue-relief efforts on full swing in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas across the country and stranded people are being shifted to the camps and safer places.

Relief camps were being established across all calamity hit areas of the country, whereas food, medical aid and other relief items were being provided to affected people in the camps, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant stake holders continued distributing tents among affected people.

Besides provincial departments and Rescue 1122, officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Highway Authority (NHA), troops of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Frontier Corps expedited rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flood hit areas of the country including KP and worst affected Balochistan.

The World Health Organization has also dispatched tents, medicines and other items for the flood affectees.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that relief operations are underway in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts and the rescue teams have shifted hundreds of people from the flooded areas to safest places.