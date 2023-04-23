UrduPoint.com

Rescue, Relief Operation At Torkham Completed; Eight Bodies Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Rescue, relief operation at Torkham completed; eight bodies recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The relief and rescue operation at the landslide site in Torkham in Khyber district has been completed and all eight dead bodies were recovered.

The spokesman of the Deputy Commissioner Khyber office told APP on Sunday that relief and rescue operation had been completed at Torkham's landslide site.

He said eight bodies and four injured were recovered, adding the bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives.

He said that 20 trucks and 13 containers trapped under the huge landslide, were also recovered.

The spokesman said that Pakistan Army Engineers, Rescue 1122, Peshawar Development Authority, the Khyber administration and other relief organizations participated in the relief and rescue operation.

He clarified that the machinery, including loaders from Afghanistan, were hired on payments.

The spokesman said that the trade route and road at Torkham had already opened for traffic.

The tribal elders and transporters have thanked the Pakistan Army and Rescue workers for the timely completion of the rescue and relief operations at Torkham.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Afghanistan Peshawar Army Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

12 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

13 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.