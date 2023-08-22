Open Menu

Rescue, Relief Operation Continued In Sutlej River Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

Rescue and relief operation is going on by Rescue 1122 in the extremely high level of flood in Sutlej river

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue and relief operation is going on by Rescue 1122 in the extremely high level of flood in Sutlej river.

More than 13,000 people including infants, children, men, women and old people as well as around 650 cattle have been shifted from the affected areas to safer places.

Rescue and relief operations are being conducted at 11 locations by rescue teams. As many as 40 boats of Rescue 1122 and more than 170 rescuers are participating in the rescue operation.

Today more than 2060 people (women, children and elderly) were shifted from different places to safe places along with livestock.

Related Topics

Flood Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

High-level committee to be formed to address griev ..

High-level committee to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: ..

2 minutes ago
 Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new ..

Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new members

7 minutes ago
 British chip champion Arm files to go public in US ..

British chip champion Arm files to go public in US

7 minutes ago
 French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatu ..

French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatures top 40C

2 minutes ago
 The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discus ..

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child l ..

2 minutes ago
 EU commission vice president resigns to stand in D ..

EU commission vice president resigns to stand in Dutch elections

7 minutes ago
Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Bla ..

Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Black Sea clashes

2 minutes ago
 The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori assents "the ..

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori assents "the University of Larkano Bill 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 US home sales cool as mortgage rates remain high

US home sales cool as mortgage rates remain high

2 minutes ago
 UN report accuses Taliban of killing over 200 ex-A ..

UN report accuses Taliban of killing over 200 ex-Afghan officials, military pers ..

31 minutes ago
 Home Minister expresses grief on martyrs of 6 pers ..

Home Minister expresses grief on martyrs of 6 personnel of Pak Army in Wazirista ..

31 minutes ago
 59 pc candidates get through SSC Part-I Exam in ..

59 pc candidates get through SSC Part-I Exam in DG Khan board

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan