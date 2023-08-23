Open Menu

Rescue, Relief Operation Continued In Sutlej River Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Rescue and relief operation is going on by Rescue 1122 in the extremely high level of flood in Sutlej river.

More than 13,000 people including infants, children, men, women and old people as well as around 650 cattle have been shifted from the affected areas to safer places.

Rescue and relief operations are being conducted at 11 locations by rescue teams. As many as 40 boats of Rescue 1122 and more than 170 rescuers are participating in the rescue operation.

Today more than 2060 people (women, children and elderly) were shifted from different places to safe places along with livestock.

