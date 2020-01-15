UrduPoint.com
Rescue, Relief Operation Continues In Full Swing For Snow-rain Hit Victims: NDMA

Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordinated efforts of Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) and other concerned functionaries were fully active and continuing operation to rescue precious lives and properties of Balochistan and other snow-rain hit areas.

A spokesperson NDMA Brigadier Waseem Uddin talking to a private news channel said, NDMA is providing all necessary assistance to the victims of snow-rain hit victims in Balochistan and Neelum Valley and utilizing all possible resources in this regard.

According to the NDMA official, rains in Balochistan have claimed 20 lives and 35 homes have damaged.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others to remain alert during this period, he said.

On the directives of the Prime Minister, NDMA is providing every possible assistance and coordinating rescue and relief operations with the PDMA to ensure maximum life saving response.

Teams of the NDMA and other relevant departments have been carrying out relief operation in the affected areas.

The affected families are being provided food, blankets, medicine, he added.

"We will not let the affected people alone in their hard time", he assured.

He lauded the efforts of PDMA, adding, PDMA with the help of the army and other forces was making all-out successful efforts to provide relief goods, including food items, drinking water and tents, to the affected people.

He further said more quantities of medicine, edibles and other necessary items had been dispatched to the rain-hit Balochistan area.

Due to snow on roads heavy machinery are being utilized to restore communication in villages to help in the rehabilitation process in Balochistan and Neelum Valley, he added.

He urged all stakeholders to play their effective role.

He also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions.

