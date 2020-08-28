UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue, Relief Operation Continues In Rain Affected Areas Of Karachi: NDMA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Rescue, relief operation continues in rain affected areas of Karachi: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordinated efforts of other concerned functionaries were fully active and continuing its rescue and relief operations in rain affected areas of Karachi.

Spokesperson of NDMA Shazia Haris in her exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan said that these operations and drainage activities were being carried out by the Pak Army in collaboration with local civil administration.

"We will not let the affected people be alone in their hard time", she assured.

She said food, drinking water and other essential items are being provided to rain affected people while 56 relief camps have also been established.

She said the NDMA also provided 3000 tents to Sindh government for rain-hit people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Water Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is determined to make first century in ..

1 minute ago

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

23 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.