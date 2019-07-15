Rescue, relief operation in full swing in catastrophe hit Neelam valley village

(@imziishan)

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Monday rushed to the land-slide-hit "Lessva' village of Neelum Valley and directly supervised the rescue and relief operation where at least 22 died besides injuring of seven others in the tragic over 200 residential and commercial buildings collapse incident caused by the flash-flooded seasonal nullah passing along the village in the top mountainous region Sunday night

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Monday rushed to the land-slide-hit "Lessva' village of Neelum Valley and directly supervised the rescue and relief operation where at least 22 died besides injuring of seven others in the tragic over 200 residential and commercial buildings collapse incident caused by the flash-flooded seasonal nullah passing along the village in the top mountainous region Sunday night.

He was accompanied by Inspector General Police Salahuddin Khan, secretaries of government and officers of district administration Neelum.

The CS directed the district administration to intensify the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas where scores of persons are missing due to electrocution and flooding.

Secretary SDMA on the direction of chief secretary was also supervising the rescue and relief operation in Leswa.

The displaced persons have been temporarily rehabilitated with the provision of food, blankets and tents.

Dozens of volunteers of civil defense and SDMA's teams have also reached to the affected areas for rescue and relief operation while efforts for recovery of missing persons are in progress.

Armed forces with their helicopter are also engaged in the rescue and relief operation.

Four camps had been set up by civil defense volunteers one each in boys and girls high schools and two in the basic health centers.