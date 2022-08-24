Rescue & relief operation underway across Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The rescue and relief operation is underway in rain-affected districts of Sindh.

The provincial ministers and advisors have been directed to supervise the relief activities.

In Sukkur, former Mayor Barrister Arslan Shaikh along with former deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan on Wednesday monitored the overall relief and rescue works underway in rain affected areas of the district.

It is mentioned over here that routine life has badly been affected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Ghotki and all other districts of Sindh province due to continuous heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Barrister Arslan Shaikh along with his team has provided shelters, mosquito nets, food packs and other essential relief items among people in the relief camps established in several colleges and schoolsAccording to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), four hundred free mobile medical and health camps have been set up in various districts to provide medical aid to flood affectees.