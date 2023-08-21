Rescue, relief operations accelerated in Kasur flood affected areas

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, rescue and relief operations have been accelerated in the riverine/ flood effected areas of Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, rescue and relief operations have been accelerated in the riverine/ flood effected areas of Kasur.

On Sunday, the flow of water at Talwar post was 222,955 cusecs. After 24 hours, water flow at Talwar post in River Sutlej was recorded 157,000 cusecs. On Monday, another 400 people were rescued and 179 were shifted to safe places.

All resources of MCL, LDA, WASA have been placed at the discretion of the Kasur administration. As many as 7,121 people have been given medical aid and medicines at 11 medical camps and 1,060 people treated at the mobile hospital at Talwar post, while a full base camp has been set up at the said post.

Commissioner Lahore said that Kasur deputy commissioner and district police officer are monitoring the flood relief activities. He said water situation in Sutlej river was being monitored continuously. He said that rescue teams are consistently present in the villages situated near the river and backup rescue and relief teams are also ready. Provincial and district authorities, along with other organisations, are actively engaged in providing assistance and relief day and night, he added.

The commissioner said that a total of 23,764 citizens had been rescued and shifted to safe locations from the flood-affected areas. Moreover, 16,000 animals had been transferred to safe areas via boats. He mentioned that Kasur district had been affected by flood waters, affected people in 15 villages have been evacuated under Section 144, and eight police checkpoints established for their protection.

Furthermore, thousands of ration boxes have been distributed in the third phase. Relief camps and nearby villages are being provided with timely food by the administration, Randhawa added. Ninety-three rescue boats and three troops are active in flood areas. Additional dumpers and trollies have reached Kasur from Lahore.

In the flood-affected areas, 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps, and four livestock camps are operational, the commissioner said.

Fodder is also being provided to animals as well. He said all department officials, staff, and machinery had been deployed at Talwar Post. The flood situation is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected citizens.