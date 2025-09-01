Open Menu

Rescue, Relief Operations Continue In Kot Momin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rescue, relief operations continue in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration’s round-the-clock rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin have entered their seventh consecutive day, with unwavering efforts to support and assist affected communities.

According to an official spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim has been personally supervising the ongoing operations to ensure a swift, coordinated, and effective response.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that over 2,000 officials and personnel are actively engaged in delivering essential supplies, including food and clean drinking water, to flood victims. He added that security at relief camps has been significantly strengthened to ensure the safety and well-being of those seeking shelter.

As floodwaters begin to recede in some areas, the administration has initiated rehabilitation efforts, mobilizing all available resources to support the affected populations. “The administration is also providing fodder for livestock and medical services, including vaccination facilities, to minimize further hardship,” the DC noted.

Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to standing with every affected family. “No one will be left behind in our relief efforts,” he affirmed. “Operations will continue until all affected areas are fully restored, and the administration remains dedicated to providing maximum support to those in need.”

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

47 minutes ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

1 hour ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

1 hour ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

1 hour ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

1 hour ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

5 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

5 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

5 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan