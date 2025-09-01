Rescue, relief operations continue in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration’s round-the-clock rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin have entered their seventh consecutive day, with unwavering efforts to support and assist affected communities.

According to an official spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim has been personally supervising the ongoing operations to ensure a swift, coordinated, and effective response.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that over 2,000 officials and personnel are actively engaged in delivering essential supplies, including food and clean drinking water, to flood victims. He added that security at relief camps has been significantly strengthened to ensure the safety and well-being of those seeking shelter.

As floodwaters begin to recede in some areas, the administration has initiated rehabilitation efforts, mobilizing all available resources to support the affected populations. “The administration is also providing fodder for livestock and medical services, including vaccination facilities, to minimize further hardship,” the DC noted.

Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to standing with every affected family. “No one will be left behind in our relief efforts,” he affirmed. “Operations will continue until all affected areas are fully restored, and the administration remains dedicated to providing maximum support to those in need.”