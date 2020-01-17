UrduPoint.com
Rescue, Relief Operations On A War Footing In Neelum Valley

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) State Disaster Management Authority with assistance of Pakistan Army is fully engaged in rescue and relief operation at avalanche and land slide affected areas of Neelum Valley.

Director Operation, SDMA Saeed Qureshi talking to private news channel said the relief and rescue operation is going on at war footing in the affected areas of country following heavy rains and Snow.

Soon after the incident, the prime minister had directed the NDMA, the military and all the Federal ministers to provide humanitarian assistance on an emergency basis to the affected people in AJK , he added.

"In order to keep the survivors alive, we have to rush essential supplies to them on a war footing," he said.

He said food items, medicine, blankets, warm clothes are being provided to the affected people through helicopter sorties.

He added that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was personally overseeing the relief work being conducted in the province.

"We are doing everything we can within the resources available to us," he said, adding, work is being done to restore access to far-flung areas of Balochistan.

