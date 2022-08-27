Rescue, relief operations underway in flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The rescue and relief operations were underway in flood affected areas of the country and stranded people were being shifted to the camps and safer places.

Relief camps were established across all calamity hit districts, whereas food, medical aid and other relief items were being provided to affected people in the camps.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant stake holders continued distributing tents among affected people.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Faqirani Jat, Oplano and other flood affected areas of district Sajawal in Sindh province. The prime minister reviewed the rescue and relief activities and met the flood affectees.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were visiting the flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the Army Flood Relief Camps were established in various areas. Army Flood Relief helpline also established for public facilitation to coordinate rescue and relief efforts across the disaster hit areas of the country.

"Army help desks in various formations can be reached on Universal Access Number (UAN) 1135," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) had set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan's headquarters and its regional stations to play more active and effective role with regard to the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

The initiative was taken on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb who presided over a meeting here to review the devastation caused by flood in different parts of the country.

On the directives of Chief Minister, Khyber PakhtunKhwa Mahmood Khan two helicopters were provided to the district administration of Swat to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Ibrar Wazir told APP that one helicopter belongs to KP government and another from Pakistan Army MI17 helicopter were taking part in rescue and relief operation in kalam.

Meanwhile, floods has destroyed a portion of Tangi Bridge near Monda headworks disconnected traffic between Peshawar and Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district.

According to district administration Charsadda, the high floods in Rivers Swat and Kabul have inundated low laying areas in Charsadda and Nowshera districts affected thousands of people.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that relief operations were ongoing in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts and the rescue teams have shifted hundreds of people from the flooded areas to safest places.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam had directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas.

Sindh Minister for Universities & Boards and focal person for rain emergency Ismail Rahu along with Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited relief camps to review facilities being provided to rain-hit people.