Rescue, relief work continue in rain hit Gwadar areas: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gwadar Aurangzeb Badini on Wednesday said that local administration has started relief works in rain hit Gwadar areas to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that local administration and rescue teams are actively engaged in relief operation. He said that all relevant staff members are working to drain water from residential and low-lying areas.

We have prepared to relocate the citizens to safer locations, the DC said.

Despite extreme weather, the DC said all out efforts are being made to restore the connections disrupted due to heavy wind and raining.

The assessment is being made regarding damages to property and infrastructure in rain hit locations, he said.

He said that all concerned departments in the city and surrounding areas are vigilant and alert to cope any situation that may arise after the heavy rain in the Gwadar and adjoining places, he added.